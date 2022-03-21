There were many unique aspects about the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It is possible to visit 1xBet – one of famous betting sites Nigeria with great betting opportunities whenever the FIFA World Cup is being celebrated. Some of them were:

the vuvuzelas;

the first title for the Spain national team;

and the Adidas Jabulani ball;

This ball was then a brand-new implement that was designed with the competition in mind. The meaning of the word Jabulani is “be happy” in Zulu language.

The Jabulani caused quite a controversy during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Some people blamed it for the relatively lower number of goals seen in the competition when compared to other editions.

Goalkeepers’ backlash

The Jabulani is not the first FIFA World Cup ball that receives criticism. However, it is certainly the one that has been criticized the most.

The most vocal group of players to show their dislike for the ball were the goalkeepers. Some prominent names voiced their concerns, such as Claudio Bravo from Chile, Iker Casillas from Spain, Júlio César from Brazil and Joe Hart from England.

Some players and coaches stated that teams were forced to reduce the number of long passes that they made. This happened as a result of the trajectory of the Jabulani ball being completely unpredictable on certain occasions.

Scientific studies made on the ball

Even NASA became involved in studying the ball and why it seemed to be so erratic when flying.

NASA apparently discovered the reason why the ball flew in such an unpredictable way. For example, previous balls used in FIFA World Cups and other major competitions usually start to curve their trajectory at approximately 50 km/h. However, due to the smoother surface of the Jabulani, it would start curving at a higher speed, which was measured between 70 and 80 km/h. This is why on some occasions the ball seemed to fly straight when the players expected its trajectory to curve.