Leaders from the Acholi sub region have called upon government to come out with a clear explanation on what exactly killed their son of the soil, Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament on Monday, Kilak South County Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya said that all legislators from Acholi are retreating back to their villages till the government comes out to explain why only leaders from the sub region die after attaining bigger government positions.

He added that they also demand government to tell them if an Acholi is not worth holding any key position in Uganda so that they tell their sons who are still remaining alive to resign and go back home.

“We want to see our sons retiring like any other person, we want to see them looking after their grandchildren, their great-grandchildren, we want to see them retiring and be advisers at home. But now they are attaining a position and die within a year? This is very serious, we are not going to joke this time, we need an answer from the government,” Olanya said.

“Before burying our son, the government should tell us why is it so?”

In the same line, the Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana also expressed concern over the deaths of leaders from Acholi whenever they get promotion in office.

In an interview with NBS TV on Monday, Rwot Onen said, “We cannot pretend that all is well because now we have more questions than answers. We continue to ask why our Children die shortly after elevation to positions of power.”

“We hear that he was poisoned, this rumour we cannot confirm but we have questions. Is poison now an elimination method in this country? Who is behind it, is it an individual or company?” he asked.

Speaker Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th, March 2022 from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

He has been the speaker of Parliament for 9 months. His death comes seven months after the death of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Gen Paul Lokech another son from Acholi who died mysteriously 8 months after he was appointed to be second in command of the Uganda Police Force.