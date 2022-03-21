Normally, it is said that referees shouldn’t be the highlight of a football match. If a referee is mentioned too often in a match, or if his performance captures the attention more than the players and teams themselves, probably it is due to bad refereeing. Marco Antonio Rodríguez was a former Mexican football referee who had a professional career between 1997 and 2014. In addition, he was selected to take part in multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup. These competitions can be wagered on at the http://1xbet.co.ke website.

Rodríguez was also known as “chiquidrácula”, which is a Spanish word for saying “little Dracula”. The reason for that nickname was due to his apparent physical resemblance to the character.

This referee was seen as "eccentric" for a few reasons. Sometimes he was seen yelling to the players, trying to impose his authority.

An easy card-giver

Another of the eccentricities of Marco Antonio Rodríguez was how easily he gave many yellow and red cards. He is remembered for giving lots of cards during the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. Some of the players that saw his red cards during those competitions were:

Marco Estrada from Chile;

Tim Cahill from Australia;

and Cyiril Domoraud from Côte d’Ivoire.

However, Rodríguez also showed his love for red cards during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. On the 24th of June of that year, Uruguay and Italy faced each other. He gave a controversial red card to Claudio Marchisio during the contest.

However, this match is remembered because here Luis Suárez decided to bite Giorgio Chiellini. Even when the Italian defender went to Rodríguez to show him the bite marks, the Mexican referee chose to do nothing.

A few records

There was a legendary FIFA World Cup match where Marco Antonio Rodríguez was the referee. However, this is not remembered so much, as his presence in the field was overshadowed by the result. The Mexican was the referee of Germany's destruction of Brazil for a final score of 7-1.

Another record obtained by Rodríguez was the quickest red card ever given to a player in a Copa Libertadores match. Here player Alejandro Bernal from Atlético National was sent off only 27 seconds after the game started. He saw a straight red card after a harsh foul.

