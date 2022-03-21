Golola Moses is a Ugandan self-made celebrity, kickboxing champion, businessman, actor and entertainer.

The 41-year-old has said that he and the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah had a personal relationship. Golola said he used to crack jokes with the late and was also his physical trainer.

The kick-boxer met and started training the deceased when he was just still a Member of Parliament and continued training him even when he was the Deputy Speaker at a monthly fee of Sh1,000,000.

He was planning to increase the training fee since he had become the Speaker of Uganda but unfortunately he passed on before they had any session.

Golola wants to retire from kickboxing in August this year and he was planning to request the late to grace his retirement ceremony as the Guest of Honour which is now very impossible. He doesn’t know who he will choose to replace Hon Oulanyah at his retiring ceremony.

Golola also revealed that after retiring from kickboxing, he will officially join the movie industry.