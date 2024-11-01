Skypebet is actually the name of the site and the official logo of the endeavor. Typically, the name of the service is Skype Betting and it involves placing bets through the use of a special VIP-IBC account for reference and money handling, while the actual bets are communicated through Skype or Telegram. In a nutshell, this is what this service is all about. So, on this text, we will take it apart and see if the actual work delivers as advertised.

How does Skypebet work

First, let’s make it clear that it is addressed to high rollers. People that want to bet with really big amounts of money and do not want to get tangled with the usual restrictions that come through the standard bookmakers. Namely, the unsatisfactory odds and limits, along with that dreaded practice of void bets. Especially for this last part, Skypebet offers a guarantee that there will be no such thing, unless there is a valid and serious reason.

While this is a major step on its own, it only addresses one of the major concerns of the clientele that the service addresses. The other two that have to do with the essence of betting, i.e. the payouts when a bet is successful, the next guarantee comes and says that both the odds and the limits will be higher than any place else because of the different system that it is used. The bookmakers that take care of the bets are private, while there is also the use of street runners.

Using the service

Actually, the idea is quite simple. Punters that are interested in joining the party, open an account, and then advise the agents of their preferences via Skype or Telegram. They need to include all the pertinent details like the league, the event, the date, the type of bet, the minimum of odds that they are willing to accept, the stake, and, of course, if the match has already begun, the score and the status it’s in. After the agents have done their job, they send a confirmation with the status and the details of the wager placed.

At this time, the sports that are immediately available are football, basketball, tennis and ice hockey. That being said, it does not mean that people cannot request another sport. However, there can be no assurance that such a bet will actually be possible. This lack of assurance goes a long way until establishing trust that the service is above board.

Skypebet support and funding

Since we are talking about large sums of money, the best method would be to use cryptocurrencies to deposit to the account that bettors will open. They are ideal for the amounts in question due to the additional levels of security that comes through the use of a crypto wallet. That being said, it does not mean that other methods cannot be used as well. In fact, there are 3 e-wallets, CashtoCode, and of course, the good old banks. All transactions are safe as all 128-bit protocols are up to date and monitored by specialists in network security.

The site comes in 8 languages and there’s a 24/7 support for each and every one of them. Any question will receive a response and any problem will get a satisfactory solution.

Skybet should expand in the future

While football is indeed the king of betting, there are other sports that should be added to the service as there is always an adequate number of punters that would like to take advantage of the three guarantees that we mentioned in this review. And we have every reason to expect that this will happen. Meanwhile, those that belong to this class should not hesitate. They should open an account for high rollers and start betting big.