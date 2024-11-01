President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today presided over the grand opening of the new All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni.

The event, attended by hundreds of Christians, served as part of the All Saints Day celebrations.

The newly completed facility, standing out with a striking 45-metre bell tower, features the Bishop’s office for the Kampala Diocese, a two-level underground parking lot, four chapels, a coffee centre and a library.

Designed to accommodate over 5,000 worshippers, the cathedral is a monumental addition to Uganda’s Anglican community and a major symbol of the faith’s expansion in Kampala.

In his address, President Museveni extended his gratitude to the building committee and those who led the project.

“I want to thank and congratulate the building committee and the chairpersons who have brought this magnificent cathedral to completion,” he stated.

Reflecting on his personal faith journey, President Museveni shared that his mother was a devoted “Mulokole” (revivalist), and he himself was active in the Scripture Union during his youthful years.

However, he expressed disappointment upon discovering that the headquarters of the Church of Uganda was not based at Namirembe, as he had believed.

“Up to now, I have never gotten a clear explanation,” he added.

Highlighting the theme of spiritual and personal development, President Museveni urged Christians to embody the values of the parable of the talents, referencing the call to multiply one’s gifts and be a light to others.

“We, as Christians, must be examples, not just by words but through our actions,” he said, challenging believers to apply their faith practically.

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven,” the President quoted the verse from the Bible.

Addressing a growing concern for health and discipline, President Museveni called on Christians to honour their bodies as temples of the Lord, avoiding vices such as alcohol, obesity, and sexual immorality.

“If our bodies are truly temples of the Lord, this should mean living a life of discipline,” he emphasised.

On the topic of unity among denominations, the President shared his discontent with sectarianism and religious divisions.

He drew on the parable of the Good Samaritan to stress the importance of actions over religious identity.

“Jesus challenged those who had turned religion into something rigid. The parable of the Good Samaritan shows that your tribe or religion doesn’t matter—what matters is your actions,” he explained.

Reflecting on his own experience in 1965 at Mwiri, where he disagreed with the exclusive nature of certain religious groups, President Museveni praised the Inter-Religious Council model that promotes inclusivity and cohesion, much like the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) stance against sectarianism.

“When we came to government, we took out sectarianism completely,” he stated, encouraging churches to “judge by actions, not denominations.”

President Museveni concluded by announcing a personal donation to the church, saying, “Maama Janet and I have agreed to contribute Shs100 million from our cattle, not the government budget.”

“ Additionally, I will include Shs1 billion in the July budget to support the cathedral,”he noted.

The day’s events included the consecration of Canon Fredrick Jackson Baalwa as Assistant Bishop, succeeding Bishop Hannington Mutebi.

The new Assistant Bishop was gifted with a car.

The main preacher of the day was Bishop Alfred Olwa of Lango Diocese.

This milestone for the Anglican Church in Uganda not only commemorates its over-century-old journey since 1912 but also sets a new chapter for worship and community service in Kampala.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi , the chairman , organising committee of the New All Saints Cathedral, expressed his profound honour and pleasure while addressing attendees at the consecration of the Cathedral.

“This consecration is a testament to our collective spirit and unwavering commitment to a shared goal,” said Rt. Hon. Mbabazi.

He thanked the many guests who joined to share the joy of consecrating the newly built cathedral.

“This cathedral marks a significant milestone in our spiritual journey and a deep, sustained transformation within our society,”he said.

Tracing the history of the cathedral, Rt. Hon. Mbabazi recounted its humble beginnings in 1912 as a small chapel serving the British colonial hospitals.

Over the years, he noted that it has grown to serve thousands of Christians in Kampala.

“This growth mirrors the transformation Uganda as a nation has undergone. This grand structure stands as a testament to our collective faith, resilience, and commitment to creating a space that can accommodate our growing congregation,” he noted.

Rt. Hon. Amama said that the journey to expand the cathedral began in the late 1990s, driven by the need for more space highlighting that today it has culminated in a magnificent, modern structure that incorporates advanced technological designs while preserving historical essence.

“The new cathedral, designed as a postmodern, six-sided building with a 45-metre bell tower, is ten times larger than the previous structure. The old cathedral seated just 400 worshippers, while the new one can accommodate up to 5,000, I am informed and yet to confirm that the cathedral is the auditorium in East Africa,” he noted.

Rt. Hon. Mbabazi also took a moment to appreciate the church’s leadership in bringing about this transformation.

“I think it’s only fitting to recognize and appreciate the leadership of the church in this transformation of our society, I would like to think there is joy in heaven today and the spirit of our departed leaders is present,” he said.

Reflecting on the legacy of past leaders, Rt. Hon. Mbabazi emphasised, “The seeds planted by our past leaders, lovingly cultivated by their successors over the last 50 years, have grown into this gigantic tree we see today.”

He emphasised that the completion of All Saints Cathedral is not only an architectural achievement but a symbol of unwavering support and dedication from the community. Despite challenges such as funding and the global COVID-19 pandemic, the congregation persevered.

“We are thankful to all the thousands of well-wishers and believers who have generously contributed to making this dream a reality, with a total of Shs 25 billion raised,” he concluded.

On his part , the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu expressed gratitude for the presence of distinguished guests and the support of the Christian community.

Celebrated globally, All Saints’ Day held extra significance this year as worshippers gathered to mark the occasion with a unique ceremony.

“Today is All Saints’ Day, celebrated all over the world,” Archbishop Kaziimba shared.

“We decided to celebrate it uniquely, as you have seen. Thank you for coming and spending this wonderful moment with us,”he said.

He offered particular thanks to President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady Janet Museveni, whose attendance was warmly received.

“Your presence has given All Saints’ Cathedral motivation and joy.We appreciate you both.”

Archbishop Kaziimba also thanked Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi for his leadership.

“Thank you, Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, for the great work you have done as the chairperson, organising committee, and the whole committee,” the Archbishop praised.

He also extended his appreciation to all Christians who contributed significantly to the cathedral’s construction and to Assistant Bishop Hannington Mutebi for his dedicated service to the diocese.

“We are grateful to Bishop Mutebi for his good services during his time with us,” he added.

Canon Vivian Igundura, Chairperson of the All Saints Cathedral Building Committee, shared the inspiring journey behind the cathedral’s ambitious construction project.

“The vision to build a new sanctuary began way back in the 1990s, when the old cathedral could no longer accommodate our growing congregation,” she recalled.

“Instrumental in this vision was the late Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo, who initiated the drive for a larger cathedral.”

Canon Igundura praised the dedication of the committee and the efforts that propelled the project forward, allowing construction to officially begin in 2010.

“Our faith as a committee has progressed the project to the current stage that we are proud of,” she noted.

Describing the cathedral’s state-of-the-art design, she highlighted features that reflect its grandeur and functionality.

“Your Excellency, the cathedral has five chapels, allowing five services to go on simultaneously in different areas without interruption,” she explained.

“It also boasts a High Strength Reinforced Concrete structure and steel roofing, which create minimal sight obstructions and maximise open space volume,”she noted, adding that, “The expansive building covers a floor area of 8,646 square metres, or over 2.16 acres, and includes high-end finishes such as granite and terrazzo floors as well as a basement parking with capacity for 150 cars, five vestries, and a 12-level prayer tower.”

Canon Igundura further revealed that the project has so far cost 25 billion shillings and that an estimated 7.5 billion shillings will be needed to complete the remaining work in the next phase, which includes the addition of two lifts.

”We recognize and appreciate your support, Your Excellency,” she said.

In attendance were the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. David Bahati, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Sam Kuteesa, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs , Hon. Hellen Asamo, the State Minister for Disability Affairs, among other dignitaries.