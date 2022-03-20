The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th March, 2022.

The sad development was confirmed by President Yoweri Museveni through social media.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament” President Museveni tweeted.

According to the President, he got the information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with Oulanyah and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah who was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021, was last month flown to Seattle, USA to receive specialised treatment.

Last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker, Oulanyah disappeared from the public eye for a month after presiding over parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence grounds.

His deputy Anita Among has mostly been in charge of the parliamentary business since the beginning of the term in May, a matter that triggered speculation about his health. Reports had initially indicated that Oulannyah was battling COVID-19.

Who was Jacob Oulanyah?

Oulanyah was born in Gulu District, on 23 March 1965 to Nathan L’okori and Karen Atwon.

He attended St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Dr. Obote College Boroboro, and Kololo Senior Secondary School for his O-Level and A-Level education. In 1988, he joined Makerere University, the oldest university in the East African Community, where he studied agricultural economics.

He graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in that subject. That same year, Oulanyah entered law school, also at Makerere University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He served as speaker of the university students’ guild during his stay at Makerere. In 1995, he attended the Law Development Centre (LDC), where he obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice.

Following his graduation from the LDC, Oulanyah worked as a lecturer at the centre. During the same timeframe, he began private law practice at the law firm of Oulanyah, Onoria & Company Advocates.

In 2001, he entered politics by successfully contesting for the parliamentary seat of Omoro County, in the then Gulu District under the no-party system also known as the Movement Political System. He was however a cardholder of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

Oulanyah also participated in the peace talks between the government of Uganda and the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels. In 2006, standing as a UPC candidate, he lost his re-election bid. In July 2006, he quit the UPC and joined the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In 2008, he served as the chairman of the commission of inquiry into the controversial sub-lease of Kisekka Market, one of the municipal markets in the city of Kampala. In March 2011, Oulanyah was elected to represent Omoro County then in Gulu District, in the Ninth Parliament, this time on the NRM ticket. He was elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament on 19 May 2011.

Following the February 2016 general election, Oulanyah was re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament on 19 May 2016. In the vote, conducted by secret ballot, he received 300 votes, while Muhammad Nsereko received 115.

On 13 July 2019, Oulanyah was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity by Zoe Life Theological College USA and acquired the title, Doctor enabling him be called Rt. Hon. Dr. Jacob L. Oulanyah

On 24th May 2021, Oulanyah was voted Speaker of Parliament in a race against his former boss, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga and Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju. He obtained 310 votes against Kadaga’s 197 and Ssemujju’s 15.

On 20th March 2022, President Museveni announced through his twitter account that the Speaker had died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle.