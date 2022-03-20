The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has passed on.

The sad development has been confirmed by President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament” President Museveni tweeted.

According to the President, he got the information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah who was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021, was last month flown to Seattle, USA to receive specialised treatment.

His deputy Anita Among has been chairing the House sittings and major meetings as far as Parliamentary business is concerned.

May Speaker Oulanyah’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.