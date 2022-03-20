President Yoweri Museveni has appointed the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda as Chairperson of the committee in-charge of the burial of fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

This has been confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

“Yes, the President has appointed Minister Babalanda to head the committee for Speaker Oulanyah’s burial,” Mr Kirunda told Watchdog Uganda, in a brief phone interview.

“The Minister will be releasing the tentative burial program any time soon,” he added.

Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th March, 2022 after long time illness.

The sad development was confirmed by President Yoweri Museveni through social media.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament” President Museveni tweeted.

According to the President, he got the information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with Oulanyah and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah who was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021, was last month flown to Seattle, USA to receive specialised treatment.

Last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker, Oulanyah disappeared from the public eye for a month after presiding over parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence grounds.

His deputy Anita Among has mostly been in charge of the parliamentary business since the beginning of the term in May, a matter that triggered speculation about his health. Reports had initially indicated that Oulannyah was battling COVID-19.