The Leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine on Saturday lost his cool and attacked the Head Teacher of St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) Brother Deodati Aliganyira.

Using the Parents And Teachers Meeting, Bobi Wine accused Brother Aliganyira of discrimination and bullying of his son Solomon Kampala Sekayi Kyagulanyi which has since led to mental and psychological suffering to his 17 year old student.

Solomon Kampala was in February this year suspended from the school on allegations that he was found with drugs (marijuana), contrary to school rules and regulations.

The suspension letter was later leaked to the media, to which, Brother Aliganyira confirmed that the student was suspended over drugs.

Now during the parents meeting yesterday, the former presidential candidate narrated how the head teacher onetime blocked his teenage son from contesting for a prefectorial position.

“We had agreed that everything remains between us without anything leaking out and that’s why I never said anything to the public even when I have plenty of access to the media as you all know. Since it’s the Head Teacher who recently spoke to the media, let me also make my case,”Bobi Wine revealed.

“I was told by the head teacher that my son wasn’t an A but an average student who can’t be cleared to stand for a leadership position. I was hurt because we all train our children to become leaders. It was also said that popular students like him can’t be allowed to stand,” Bobi Wine added amid cheers from fellow parents.

A section of Ugandans on social media have since rallied behind Bobi Wine to condemn Brother Aliganyira over his unprofessional conduct.

See reactions:

Patrick Salvado: “Yesterday on my way back from a gig, I landed on a video of H.E @bobiwine sharing an experience during an AGM at the son @_mr.kampala_ ‘s school. As a father I was taken aback by the revelations of what this young man is going through as narrated by the father. It’s such a shame that a school with such “Pedigree” can victimize a child bse of his father, a person highly favored in all he’s doing to better this country. All I can say is I’m deeply disappointed in the school administration and super proud of Hon Kyagulanyi for being a FATHER .. May God keep blessing you, coz soon and very soon, your struggle won’t be in vain. A very good morning to you all and happy Sunday 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Kitatta Ibrahim Almalik: “The reason I don’t want to judge Bobi Wine ‘s son is simple. While in my A’Level our Deputy Headmaster then (names withheld) told my mother Fatima Kyosiimire in my presence that “wazaala omwaana omusilu” meaning that she gave birth to a stupid child, myself. I cried but had nothing to do.I was later to score AAA/C in my National UACE exams , was second best in school and among the top students countrywide, joined Makerere University on Government sponsorship. The rest is history.”

Banduni Stephen Aliti:” That’s why the African politics will never grow into meaningful democracy.. A mentally fit head of an institution who’s a father can not go too low to the extent of dragging kids into the issues of their parents just because of politics.. This is insane.. I’m not a big fan of Bobi wine but this is criminal.”

Torach Nicholas:” I believe this was the right platform to address this issue and yes, I would stand with my children on any given day.Issues of bullying and persecution from teachers are very much alive in many schools.”

Emc Nettech:” If school administration can persecute a child because of their parent, I am highly disappointed in the SMACK administration. MR. Aganyira Deo Weddeko.”

Sam Oloya:” The Administrators of this School must hang their heads in shame …. Educators like Medics have ETHICS n must treat those in their care without politics.. this school is a disgrace!”