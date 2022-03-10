By Everest Mukiibi

At least eight people have been reported dead from hunger in three sub counties of Kaabong District in the past three months.

Jino Meri, the District chairperson kaabong said the eight people died in the three most affected sub-counties.

He said the most affected sub counties include Lobongai, Loyoro and Kamion.

According to Mr. Jino, the situation has been made worse by insecurity that had blocked people from going to the wild in search of wild fruits.

“Initially, when the hunger hit Kaabong District, people would go in search of wild fruits to cook but this time around the situation is different because the cattle rustlers are in the bushes so no person is ready to go to the bush,” he said.

Mr. Jino noted that the high food prices in the region had also made it hard for the people to afford meals.

He noted that many people are likely to die should the government delay to respond.

Dr. Sharif Nalibe the district health director Kaabong said the current hunger situation in the district has left hundreds of children malnourished.

Mark Lopus, the LC1 chairperson of Lobongai village said the hunger has squeezed the elderly persons after the food that they received from the government three month ago got finished.

Mr.Lopus said in his village, three people have so far died with the recent one dying last week.

Karamoja region every year experiences hunger leaving the region depending on food supplied by traders from the neighboring districts.

But two weeks ago, outside traders suspended supply of food in Karamoja citing the continuous attacks on traders by armed Karimojong cattle rustlers in road ambushes.