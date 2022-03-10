By Everest Mukiibi

Cate Sserumaga, the director of Hear World Speech and Language Therapy Africa is concerned that the number of people with hearing impairment is increasing and some parents have decided to hide their affected children from the community.

Hear World Speech and Language Therapy Africa is a clinic that offers a wide range of hearing aids, hearing machines and therapy services for people with hearing loss.

Sserumaga explains that some parents have kept the children indoors for fear of what the community thinks about such disability which she says has made the children more vulnerable.

Speaking to the media in Kampala this week, Sserumaga noted that the prevalence of hearing loss has increased by 1.7% among children and 7% among adults. She advises parents to always seek medical attention at an early age.

Sserumaga is happy that Uganda has started cochlear implant surgeries that are intended to restore hearing sense to deaf persons only that it’s very expensive.

The Head teacher Ntinda School for the Deaf, Tumuhairwe Juliet says that the school is struggling with understaffing which compromises their effort to ensure inclusive education among children with hearing loss.