By Everest Mukiibi

A man in Bududa district has allegedly committed suicide after being forced to reconcile with his wife who left him over six years ago. The deceased is Paul Masika, a resident of Rulale cell in Buwanabisi ward in Bududa town council in Bududa district.

Masika allegedly took two bottles of rocket insecticide to end his life. This came a few hours on Tuesday after his clan members and officers from Bududa police station reconciled him with his wife who had taken separated with him and left for Kenya six years ago.

Robert Malingati Kuloba, the area LC I Chairperson, says that the conflicts between the duo had lasted for years, adding that he tried to intervene two times in vain.

Fred Namatati, the brother to the deceased, says that he saw him entering an Agro shop on Tuesday and didn’t care that much since he was a farmer.

He said that it is only this morning that he saw his lifeless body lying at their father’s home along with two bottles of rocket insecticide.

Daniel Matseketse, the Bududa town council LC V councillor has asked residents to always seek help from their clan and political leaders in case of problems instead of taking their lives.

Hillary Nuwahereza, the Bududa District Police Commander confirmed the incident and asked residents to find ways of resolving issues other than resorting to suicide.