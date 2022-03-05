Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda met and held discussions with Amb. Dr. Avv. Hersi Hagi Olosow; Director-General of Protocol and Ag. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The meeting took place on 3rd March 2022 at the Aden Adde International Airport, Mogadishu – Somalia.

Mr. Bagiire who is in Mogadishu for a working visit noted that Uganda values the strong historical relations with Somalia. He also emphasized that in the spirit of Pan Africanism and brotherhood there is hope that these relations will be further strengthened.

Amb. Dr. Hersy, welcomed the Permanent Secretary and commended the excellent bilateral relations between both Somalia and Uganda. He further underscored the need for more implementation of agreed areas cooperation identified in the cooperation agreement signed in 2016.

The two Permanent Secretaries discussed various issues of mutual interest including the existing Framework Agreement signed between Uganda and Somalia in 2016.

The Agreement encompasses areas of cooperation between different sectors and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the two countries; ranging from Political Consultations (Foreign Affairs), Defence and Security, Police, Air Transport, Trade and Investment, Health, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Refugees, Financial Services, Tourism and Culture, and many others.

The meeting was also attended by Amb. Maj. Gen. (rtd) Nathan K. Mugisha. Deputy Head of Mission, Uganda Embassy Mogadishu and Mr. Ali Abdiwele- Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

While in Mogadishu, the Permanent Secretary inspected Residences and Chancery buildings’ construction Project of the Embassy of Uganda. He oversaw the handover of Phase I of the Project which includes Residences of the Head and Deputy Head of Mission. He was thereafter appraised of Phase 2 of the construction project.

The Project Management Team from the Ministry of Works and Transport led by Architect Edward Ssimbwa, Commissioner of Public Structure was present for inspection and handover.

The Permanent Secretary also visited Uganda’s consular office near Mogadishu International Airport.