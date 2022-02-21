The Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has attacked the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi along with his supporters calling them scarecrows that are destabilizing Uganda’s political space.

In his latest verbal war against the Kamwokya based political outfit, Mao says Kyagulanyi popularity known as Bobi Wine and the group have turned Uganda’s politics into blackmail and hate mongering.

“This war is between the lumpen elites that have bastardized political discourse and made it too toxic and the enlightened elites. It is not a personal cause. I’m just like a bailiff to evict the lumpens and hand back vacant possession of the political space to sane people,” Mao tweeted.

” The war to cleanse the synagogue is going to last at least two years! How can corrupt and hypocritical masqueraders turn politics into a bastion for blackmail, slander and hate-mongering? The merchants of hate will decide when this will end,” he added.

The former presidential candidate further noted that NUP is oppressing her fellow opposition political parties.

He added the detestable manners of NUP in the opposition have created a cult thinking that only their leaders are the right people in whatever they say or do.

“Why fight the oppression by the government majority and ignore oppression within the opposition? We cannot solve Uganda’s deep-seated problems using cosmetic solutions! Serious thinkers, as opposed to the tinkerers we adore, should explain how we got here. In Uganda’s political banquet hall, NUP and NRM are at the high table. The mock fight is orchestrated by the Shadow State which had to prop up a scarecrow to distract Ugandans from the real struggle. Soon the masqueraders will come face to face with the people hungry for change.”

According to Mao, his verbal attack against Bobi Wine and his supporters is still on until they stop using social media to abuse Ugandans who politically disagree with them.