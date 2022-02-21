AIGP Grace Akullo has today Monday assumed office as the Director Interpol and International Relations from SCP Charles Birungi.

The Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye presided over the handover ceremony at Interpol offices, Kololo.

AIGP Kasingye called for team work among the officers so as to improve service delivery to the public.

Akullo was appointed Interpol boss on 11 February, 2022 two weeks after being dropped by President Yoweri Museveni as Director of Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

She was replaced with Tom Magambo of Internal Security Organization (ISO).

According to then Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, President Museveni first promoted Magambo from the rank of Private to Major before naming him CID boss.

“… The President promoted Private Magambo Tom of Internal Security Organization (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police,” Lt Col Kakurungu said in a statement.