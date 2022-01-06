The Kabale district Covid-19 taskforce has resolved to block all unvaccinated people and those not wearing facemasks, from accessing Kabale town and other public institutions, in order to reduce on the surging number of Covid-19 cases.

The Kabale Resident district commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, who is also the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, says that the resolution was reached following a continued spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

On Monday, 03rd January 2022, the district confirmed 147 Covid-19 cases from 255 sample tests, conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the district since March 2020, to 3, 648. The cumulative deaths currently stand at 129. The number of those admitted currently stands at 32, while those under the Home based care system is 610.

According to Nyakahuma, during the taskforce meeting that was held at the district Rukiiko, they agreed to erect roadblocks and put vaccinations points at all points of entry into Kabale town, to first inoculate anyone entering into Kabale town.

He added that they also adopted the enforcement of the December 2020 cabinet recommendations, blocking people from public places without facemasks, adding those who will be found without facemasks in the public will be arrested and prosecuted.

Nyakahuma also says that for purposes of protecting government workers, unvaccinated members of the public will not be allowed to access government facilities and installations. He also called on owners of private facilities to restrict access to their premises so as to protect their workers.

Ahead of the official reopening of schools on 10th January 2022, the taskforce also resolved that all unvaccinated teachers shall not allowed in schools, although they agreed to let in unvaccinated learners aged eighteen years and above on a condition that their respective schools will draw a program for them to get their jabs.

The Kabale District education officer, Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, said that each school has been attached to a health facility, where any registered Covid-19 cases will be managed.

The Acting Kabale district health officer, Alfred Besigensi, said that the spike in the number of cases is worrying adding that the infection rate in the district is above 50 percent. He, however said that despite the high infection rate, the rate of admission is still low.

Besigensi added that the only way the people can prevent the cases turning from mild and moderate to severe, is to get vaccinated. He however expressed displeasure with the rate at which the people have disregarded preventative measures like wearing of facemasks, calling for change if the current high rate of infection is to be managed.