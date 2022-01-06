Ugandans on Twitter (UOT) have attacked Anselm Besigye over his sense of style.

Anselm, a graduate of Harvard University is a son of veteran politician Dr Kizza Besigye and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima.

The netizens say, Anselm’s fashion sense does not befit or represent the dignity of his parents.

However, sharing photos of Anselm on Twitter, Ms Byanyima, said she thinks her son is gorgeous despite some Ugandans hating his long dreadlocks and clothes.

“Some Ugandans don’t like ⁦@akbesigye ‘s⁩ long dreadlocks & hate his clothes! 🤷🏽‍♀️

I think he is gorgeous! I am his mum 😉🥰

Happy new year!” she tweeted on Thursday.

See comments from UOT:

Look closely guy is wearing a nicker 😂😂😂 Mujooga pic.twitter.com/kPGo0N034u — Bak3r (@Bak3r3) January 6, 2022

The LGBTQ Community is growing so fast 😢 — Cyrian Bezerra (@BezerraCyrian) January 6, 2022

@Winnie_Byanyima With due respect Madam Winnie,His father is a very respectful & very many looked up to him but when they see his son in such dreads,it leaves them with very many unanswered questions, Yes u as the mum just like anyother mother out there,we always defend our kids — Dr Mercy Ampaire (@MercyAmpaire1) January 6, 2022

That's where you get the point wrong. Avoid defending your children whenever they are doing wrong. They will regret that at some point in life — Emos (@AmosNamanyaB) January 6, 2022

I thought she is a she 🌝 — Taata wa infamous 🇳🇬🇺🇬 (@kingsula11) January 6, 2022

Thanks to be a proud parent however, given that freedom, he may never follow the footsteps of either parent. Over pampering of the only kid. — Gerald Ampamize (@GAmpamize1314) January 6, 2022

Happy new year too. pic.twitter.com/vpDBfKKXCq — Muhoozi 2026 🇺🇬 (@Beinomugiisha) January 6, 2022

So you want us to accept that God's image is a kind of gay or something like that? — Chief Amen M. 🇨🇦🇺🇬 (@chief_amen) January 6, 2022

the fact you have come out and said something about them it means you have no choice

In the first frame I am seeing something like a knicker 🤣🤣 konka mbwenu — agasha josephine mubangizi (@mwenemubangizi) January 6, 2022

The dreadlocks have no problem, but the gender is questionable — Michael14🇺🇬 (@lubegaM256) January 6, 2022

The dreadlocks aside… what's with the dress code though — Rocs (@Iamtugume) January 6, 2022

Does it mean he engages in some foreign social practices that clash with the society's morals? Remember, a child belongs to the mother when he is in the womb but the moment he is born, he/she belongs to the society and MUST abide by its norms/morals. @kyakundwa your take? — Kisika Sam (@WekesawaKisika) January 6, 2022

There is no pressure, am sure he’ll turn out good, Jimmy Akena turned out fine even at a mature age! — Bobo Musa (@BoboMusa8) January 6, 2022

We are individuals, Society is often exaggerated , your behavior ,style and Sexual Orientation is purely your business . @akbesigye like any other youth needs to explore any style , behavior and any sexual orientation provided they are not harmful to him and any other youth. — AFRICAN TRIBE (@AFRICANTRIBE3) January 6, 2022