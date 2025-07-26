The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has praised Partners for Community Transformation (PaCT) for their significant contributions to strengthening land tenure security and improving lives across Uganda.

The remarks were made during an event on July 25, marking 30 years of PaCT’s transformative work, particularly in the Greater Mubende region and parts of Bunyoro. PaCT, an international development organization operating in nearly 40 countries, has mapped over 30,000 plots of land in Uganda, issuing free Certificates of Occupancy to owners.

“Many Ugandans hold bibanja (land holdings) without formal documentation of ownership or boundaries. They often rely on verbal claims, such as being born on the land or inheriting it from their parents,” Nabakooba noted.

She highlighted PaCT’s collaboration with partners like the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union in this initiative. The Greater Mubende sub-region, encompassing Mityana, Gomba, Mubende, Kassanda, and Kiboga districts, has been a primary beneficiary, with land mapping conducted across eight sub-counties.

“Certificates of Occupancy are a key solution to resolving land disputes between tenants and landlords,” Nabakooba said, adding that these certificates can also serve as collateral for accessing credit from financial institutions. She emphasized that PaCT’s work aligns with Uganda’s goals for socio-economic transformation.

PaCT has also addressed critical community needs in Greater Mubende, where challenges like limited access to clean water, education, and health infrastructure persist. Nabakooba commended PaCT for constructing six maternity wards in the region, three of which are in Mityana District (Mityana Municipality, Kalangaalo, and Kikandwa sub-counties). Additionally, PaCT has built over 300 water points, including 100 in Mityana, and supported more than 500 children through education sponsorships.

The organization has also constructed toilet facilities and classroom blocks in over 30 schools. Geoffrey Ssemakula, PaCT’s Executive Director, explained that the organization initially targeted areas with significant land tenure insecurities, starting with Greater Mubende before expanding nationwide.

In Gomba District, for instance, PaCT has improved landlord-tenant relationships by issuing at least 400 Certificates of Occupancy, significantly transforming local livelihoods. During the event, Ssemakula launched PaCT’s 30th signature project: the construction of a new classroom block at Sserunyonyi Primary School in Kalangaalo Sub-County, Mityana.

“We identified critical issues, such as children studying under trees or sharing overcrowded classrooms,” he said. “Over the next two years, we aim to transform the lives of vulnerable children by addressing these shortages.”

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, the Woman MP for Mubende, lauded PaCT’s efforts to improve water access in areas like Kiyuni and Kibalinga sub-counties, where over 50 boreholes have been drilled, significantly boosting water coverage. Ssemakula added that PaCT currently operates in seven districts, including Mityana, Mubende, Kiboga, Gomba, Kassanda, and Kakumiro. He highlighted Sserunyonyi Primary School’s vulnerability, noting, “We are working with stakeholders to upgrade the school’s infrastructure, with completion expected within two years.”