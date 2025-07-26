KAMPALA — Minister of State for Trade, David Bahati, has dismissed what he calls “false information” spread by political rivals.

The minister scoffed at claims circulating online that he evicted National Resistance Movement (NRM) offices from his building in Kabale town and intends to resign as the ruling party’s district chairman.

An article circulated online over the weekend alleged that following the recently concluded NRM party primaries, Bahati, who is also the State Minister for Trade and Cooperatives, had evicted the NRM party offices in Kabale Municipality from a building he owns.

Bahati, who has served as the NRM party chairman for Kabale District for two decades, labeled the information “misleading, baseless, and unfounded,” stating it “shouldn’t deserve the attention of any sober person.”

“Whoever sat to come up with those falsehoods must be a dull-witted and moronic person,” Bahati said. “They forgot that it’s easy for anyone to cross-check with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to prove that I have never owned the building being referred to, or anyone can go to the NRM secretariat and check their records if I have ever been a landlord to the NRM party anywhere in Uganda.”

Bahati added that he is not bothered by social media articles, describing them as “not news, but just opinions from individuals with twisted minds and zero regard for the truth and decency.” He urged the public to “always treat such information from those individuals with the contempt it deserves.”

Bahati also strongly refuted any intention to resign as the NRM chairman for Kabale District.