FORT PORTAL CITY — The Toro Annual Youth Convention turned Fort Portal city into a hub of inspiration, with His Majesty King Oyo Kabamba Iguru in attendance. The event, now set as an annual gathering, embraced the theme *“We Speak, We Lead: Cultural Young Voices Driving Change for a Just Uganda.”*

Richard Sebamala, MP for Bukoto Central in Masaka District, delivered a powerful keynote. Known for defeating former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and challenging Norbert Mao for the Democratic Party President General seat, Sebamala’s bold presence captivated the crowd.

Invited by King Oyo, Sebamala urged the youth to amplify their demands using culture as strength and their king as a pivot. “Without you, youth should know they’ve no pivot, no future, no life,” he declared.

He emphasized their role in shaping a just Uganda and sustaining the Toro Kingdom. “Don’t think you’re too young—take that step now,” he urged, aligning with the theme’s call for leadership.

“These youth are the base of King Oyo’s kingdom,” Sebamala added, highlighting their role in cultural and national progress. His words resonated with the diverse audience of youth, ministers, and community leaders.

King Oyo’s presence elevated the event’s significance, symbolizing the kingdom’s commitment to its youth. Sebamala’s speech, rooted in his history of challenging the status quo, struck a chord.

Attendee Sarah, a local youth leader, shared, “His call to use our culture and king as a pivot inspired me to advocate for fairness.” Organizers hailed the convention as a platform for young voices.

They pledged to make it an annual catalyst for change. Ministers and dignitaries reinforced support for youth-driven progress, adding weight to the gathering.

Sebamala’s charge to engage in the kingdom’s and country’s affairs sparked enthusiasm. The youth left energized, ready to speak out and lead for a just Uganda.

The Toro Annual Youth Convention, with Sebamala’s rousing address and King Oyo’s endorsement, has solidified its role as a beacon for cultural young voices to drive transformative change.