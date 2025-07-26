At the Masaka Diocese Youth Day held at Nkoni Parish, Alex Baingana, a prominent Kampala businessman and head of Bai Property real estate company, urged young people to prioritize developing their village land over selling it to chase opportunities in Kampala or the Middle East.

As the chief guest, invited by Bishop Severino Jumba, Baingana emphasized that many youths make poor life choices by seeking an easy life instead of building a sustainable future.

Drawing from his real estate expertise, he advised them to focus on growing businesses or mastering skills to yield high-value outcomes, rather than pursuing luxuries like cars or expensive city rentals. He encouraged the youth to invest locally to transform Masaka into a more developed region. In his homily, Bishop Jumba called on the youth to embrace holiness and find purpose through faith, citing Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old soon-to-be saint and future patron of the Internet, who died of leukemia.

Jumba urged the youth to draw inspiration from Acutis’ life to discover meaning through Jesus. The event, attended by notable figures like the Vicar General of Masaka Diocese, Deputy RDC Sembabule Faizal Seruwagi, and Deputy RDC Kassanda Mike Ssegawa, highlighted the importance of direction, discipline, and skills.

Ssegawa reinforced Baingana’s message, encouraging the youth to start where they are with clear goals and the necessary skills to succeed. Baingana’s insights, shaped by his leadership at Bai Property, underscored the value of land development and local investment for sustainable growth.

The Youth Day served as a platform to inspire Masaka’s youth to contribute to their community’s progress while avoiding the pitfalls of short-term gains.

By blending practical advice with spiritual guidance, the event challenged young people to build meaningful lives rooted in faith and local potential.