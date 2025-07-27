Kampala, Uganda – July 27, 2025 – Hon. Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has labeled telecom infrastructure vandalism as “economic sabotage” that “cuts off communities and disconnects livelihoods.”

Launching the “TOKIGEZA” campaign in Kampala, Nyombi urged Ugandans to report vandalism, emphasizing that each act affects every citizen by disrupting the systems that power the economy, education, healthcare, and businesses. Over 1,000 incidents of cable theft, battery and fuel pilfering, and tower sabotage were recorded from 2022 to 2024, causing widespread service outages.

“Every act of vandalism severs communities from opportunities and undermines our collective progress,” Nyombi declared, highlighting how these disruptions halt critical services and threaten Uganda’s digital transformation. The “TOKIGEZA” campaign, meaning “Don’t do it” in Luganda, calls on citizens to report suspicious activities around telecom infrastructure to authorities or operators like MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda. It leverages radio, TV, digital platforms, community barazas, and school outreach, while engaging law enforcement, local leaders, boda boda riders, and vigilante groups to deter vandals.

Mr Nyombi stressed that vandalism not only disconnects livelihoods but also stalls rural development and government e-services, impacting millions.

Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, reinforced this, stating, “This infrastructure is our nation’s lifeline. Protecting it ensures our communities and businesses thrive.” President Yoweri Museveni’s pledge to classify telecom towers as critical national infrastructure strengthens the campaign, promising stricter measures against perpetrators.

Public sentiment on platforms like X supports the initiative, with users condemning vandalism as “a crime against our future.” However, critics like Asumani Bin Umar argue that government projects, such as those by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), sometimes expose infrastructure, urging better coordination.

Nyombi acknowledged these concerns, pledging improved collaboration to secure networks. The UCC has established hotlines and reporting channels through telecom operators and police to encourage vigilance. Nyombi’s message is clear: vandalism is an attack on every Ugandan’s livelihood, sabotaging economic growth and connectivity.

The “TOKIGEZA” campaign rallies citizens to protect the infrastructure that binds communities, powers businesses, and drives Uganda’s digital future, ensuring no act of sabotage disconnects the nation’s progress.