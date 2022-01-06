The Ministry of Health has said schools should not demand for Covid-19 tests from learners as they report back to the institutions next week.

The Ministry of Health Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa says they have received information that some schools are directing learners to do Covid-19 tests before reporting back and that other schools have actually pre-positioned private laboratories to test students on arrival at a cost of students.

Dr Mwebesa says testing of learners on admission or before arrival is not the official position of the Covid-19 National Taskforce.

“The National Covid-19 guidelines for safe reopening of schools that were jointly developed by the Ministry of Education and Sports and Ministry of Health, provide specific guidance on how learners will safely return to schools. Testing learners on arrival was not one of the recommendations,”he stated on Thursday.