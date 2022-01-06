A 36 year old man has committed suicide over alleged accumulated debts and domestic violence.

Nelson Arineitwe, a resident of Nyakahanga cell,Nyarurambi Parish in Rwamucucu subcounty, Rukiga District was discovered hanging in his own bedroom by his wife Patience Atweijuka on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased has been having domestic related issues and for a long time he has been threatening to commit suicide.

He has also accumulated alot of debts from local money lenders commonly known as Kafuna.

“The scene was visited by homicide team, postmortem done and body left to relatives for burial. Investigations are also at hand.”Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson said.

This case has been registered at Rukiga police station under file number CRB 004/2022.