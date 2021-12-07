The United States of America (USA) has slapped financial sanctions against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the UPDF Chief of Military Intelligence.

The development has been put to light by the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso.

“We have been officially notified about the unilateral financial sanctions against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence- UPDF by the United States of America government,” Brig Byekwaso said in a statement on Tuesday.

She added that as Uganda and UPDF, a reputable government institution particular,” We are disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and a great ally, without due process and in total disregard of the principle of ‘fair hearing’, occupied with failure to make the necessary consultations.”

Brig Byekwaso further revealed that they will be seeking clarification from USA government/authorities to be able to determine a way forward.

Gen Kandiho joins a growing list of Ugandan security chiefs such as former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura to be sanctioned by the USA.