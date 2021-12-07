Susan Nantaba Makula has introduced her long time lover Pastor Aloysius Bugingo to her parents.

The lavish kwanjula ceremony took place at the home of former ICT Minister Nyombi Thembo in Kawuku on Tuesday.

In 2019, Bugingo officially proposed to Susan.

The pastor made the bold move during his Annual Independence prayer night at Namboole Stadium.

Earlier on, the Bugingo who is the lead preacher at House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) had told his followers that he had to marry Susan whether Ugandans like it or not as he scoffed at those who thought that he would reconcile with his wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo saying it was high time they stopped dreaming.

Susan is an employee at Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.

In May 2019, Bugingo and Teddy’s love story turned sour when the former publicly exposed the latter whom he accused of wanting to kill him.

He also accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land citing them as some of the reasons why he can no longer stay with her thus demanding for divorce.

Teddy denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband had no valid issues as to why he was divorcing her.