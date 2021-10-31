The Headteacher of Butanda primary schoolin Kabale district has died after being knocked by a motorcyclist.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Twinomuhwezi Remegious 45, who died moments later after being rushed to Kabale Referral Hospital.

Maate said that the accident that involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred on 29th/10/21 at about 8:40Pm at Kekubo Trading center in Butanda sub county, Kabale District.

Maate told our reporter that the rider of the motorcycle Mukamariho Steven was arrested after he was identified by wanainchi with injuries from where he had gone for treatment.

He addee that the motorcycle is still at large since it was hidden and the rider had borrowed it.

The case of fatal accident was registered at Kabale central police station under reference number TAR 58/21.