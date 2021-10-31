A group of unidentified kidnappers have released a man whom they had abducted from Kamwezi subcounty in Rukiga district. They were demanding for Shs5 million ransom to set him free.

However, they released him on Saturday after receiving Shs3 million, according to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate.

The Police at Kamwezi, in Rukiga District registered a case of kidnap on Saturday morning where Steven Mugabo (Victim) was picked at gun point from his home.

According to Maate, Mugabo a resident of Kakamba village in Kibanda parish, Kamwezi Sub County was on Saturday morning kidnapped by four unknown people.

Maate said that the case was reported by Muriisa David who said that the suspected kidnappers were travelling in vehicle registration number UAX 039L who then drove towards Ntungamo district.

Muriisa told Police at Kamwezi that the suspects thereafter used the victim mobile phone to call him and demanded Shs5 million before he is released.

However Maate told our reporter that Police have deployed using CCTV in Kabale, Ntungamo and Mbarara to see if the suspects can be traced and arrested.

The case of kidnap was registered at Kamwezi Police Station under reference number SD 11/30/10/2021 to help in further investigation.