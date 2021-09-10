Forum for Democratic Change ( FDC) party has announced changes in its top leadership, today, Friday 10.

The new changes have among others, seen former Democratic Party Stalwart, and Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor, Ssalongo Erias Lukwago named Party Deputy President in charge of Buganda.

Lukwago replaces Owek’ Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo who decamped the Najjanankumbi outfit to join rival camp NRM as junior Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Ssebuggwawo’s defection had left a leadership vacuum in the party’s leadership, something they have moved to resolve.

Formerly a member of the Besigye-led People’s Government under which he served as Deputy President, Lukwago joined FDC last year, in a move that was tipped to revive the party which had seen many of its top leaders decamp along with former President Mugisha Muntu.

The Friday changes also saw Hassan Kaps Fungaroo replace Ingrid Turinawe as National Mobilization Secretary of the party, while Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju comes in as Deputy President in Charge of Eastern Uganda.

Fungaroo replaces Ingrid Turinawe who was suspended from FDC for going against party principles when she stood as an independent in Rukungiri for MP race in the last general elections.