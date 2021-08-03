The territorial Police in Mukono has arrested a one Asumani Owere, 30, a boda-boda rider for allegedly targeting his unsuspecting female passengers and raping them.

Owere has been carrying out the erroneous act in isolated areas after putting the victims on knifepoint.

Owere who is a resident of Kitega Village, Kawolo Sub County in Buikwe District is also accused of robbing his victims of their belongings after raping them.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Luke Owoyesigyire, over seven rape victims have reported cases at police where two of the them have positively identified Owere as their attacker.

“Owere’s arrest followed community initiatives to identify the criminal.The community members arrested Owere as he was attempting to rape a female victim in a bush at Nakapinyi Village in Nama Sub County in Mukono District. They later handed him over to the police that escalated investigations and were able to track his movements using the CCTV camera system. The victims and suspect have recorded statements that will be used in the prosecution,” reads a statement released by Owoyesigyire.

In a related matter, it has been noted that there is an increasing number of women who have either been raped or attempted to be raped and robbed in the area by a group of people who pretend to be Boda-boda riders.

Last week, one suspect was also arraigned in court on the same charges.

“The police remind passengers to remain vigilant and only use motorcycles they find at gazetted stages to avoid being targeted by criminals,” Owoyesigyire said.