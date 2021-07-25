The territorial Police at Kira road are investigating a robbery incident that happened on Saturday 24/7/2021.

The incident happened at around 12pm along Mawanda Road in Kamwokya.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the victim Jiwan Lal an accountant working with Rigil agro peck limited in Kololo was attacked by 14 men travelling on seven motorbikes.

“The victim was surrounded and assaulted continuously until his money amounting to 5 million Uganda shillings and 2 phones were stolen from him,” Owoyesigyire said on Sunday.

“The police recorded statements from eye witnesses and has started following up on leads that have proven helpful in identifying the suspects for arrest.”