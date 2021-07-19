Tears and sorrow engulfed the family of Elvis Rwothomio following the death of the 13 year old boy who had emerged as Pakwach District’s best candidate in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

Rwothomio, a former pupil at Pajobi Primary School scored six aggregates in the just released PLE results. The celebrations were, however, cut short on Saturday evening when he was declared dead after suffering from a short illness. Rwothomio comes from Kakawoi A Village in Pakwach Town Council.

According to Daily Monitor, some of the family members said at the time the results were released, Rwothomio had been bed ridden for a week.

Juliet Aciro the deceased’s mother said her son stepped on some strange fetishes in front of their house while removing a motorcycle.

Aciro added that her son then started complaining of pain in the leg and swelling in the stomach.

Rwothomio was raised by his mother single handedly following the death of his father when he was still a toddler.

“It is sad that Elvis died after long struggle with him. We tried treating him with the herbalists in Panyigoro and Pacego but all in vain. The condition worsened on Saturday and we lost him,” Ms Aciro told the daily newspaper.

“He was our hope as a family and we have all along struggled hard to pay his school fees, provide everything because he was a bright boy. God why? Ohh my son…”

The deputy head teacher of the school, Patrick Ayima, described the late Rwothomio as hardworking and disciplined pupil in whom they had great hopes in.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot celebrate the great performance of Rwothomio whom we have lost. This is a big loss to the entire school and the family that had high hopes in him,” he said.

“We shared the result with him on Friday afternoon and he was so happy as his condition seemed better. It is so shocking that he died before achieving his dreams. His death has depressed the pupils and teachers,” he added.