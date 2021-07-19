Controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has claimed that National Unity Platform (NUP), an opposition political party headed by musician turned politician Bobi Wine, is a branch of ruling party NRM.

During an interview with a local social media channel-256 Ug Promotions over the weekend, Mirundi said NUP and other political parties in Uganda are being run by NRM and they are under the total control of President Yoweri Museveni.

National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party- NURP which turned into NUP was formerly led by Moses Kibalama Nkonge before he passed on the leadership mantle to Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi last year.

And according to Mirundi, the original NUP and other small political parties were started by NRM under the total supervision of former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and their chairman Amanya Mushega.

“So these small parties were registered by NRM to use them in future in case you have something to do and the major political parties reject such referendum, you would use these ones….. What Im trying to say is that NUP is owned by NRM,” the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary said.

” In order to organize a delegates conference you had to announce in New Vision for 14 days because we don’t have a Uganda Gazette NUP did it without attracting the attention of the security people, even Museveni was not informed. Why did security keep a closed eye on a small party that organised a delegates conference when it had no interest in supporting a presidential candidate? Security did not intervene until after the delegates conference.

“When they went to challenge Bobi Wine’s leadership, Court ruled in his favour of so therefore there is no party in Uganda that does not have the influence of NRM.”

Mirundi also added that Uganda has Gen Mugisha Muntu as the only credible opposition leader and if he is to leave government he would only join the former army chief’s side.

“Mugisha Muntu has all the credentials of a good leader. He commanded the army for nine years, Mugisha Muntu was not corrupt. Even in his arguments, he does not attack Museveni, he only talks about issues but the problem with him is that he doesn’t have resources and his type of politics cannot attract these masses who depend on lies.”