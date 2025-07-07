President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today kicked off his Parish Development Model assessment tour in Wakiso District , Uganda’s most densely populated district with over 3.4 million residents.

According to the 2024 Census, the district stretches across four bustling municipalities Entebbe, Nansana, Kira, and Makindye-Ssabagabo alongside vast rural communities.

With Shs 30.7 billion already disbursed to 31,952 households under the PDM, the district represents an opportunity for the government’s flagship wealth creation initiative.

The President’s first stop was in Maganjo, Kagoma A Village, where he visited the Kagoma United Fabricators SACCO and Skilling Centre, a Presidential Initiative he personally supported in 2018.

The initiative was aimed at helping the local youth acquire tools and practical skills in metal fabrication, plumbing, steel bending, motor mechanics, electrical installation, and construction.

Led by Mr. Edward Tebandeke, the SACCO has become a beacon of hope for artisans once trapped in joblessness, now turning metal into opportunity.

“I am happy to see that what we started is doing well, and you know how to use the machines very well,” President Museveni said, as he toured the facility accompanied by State House Comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting the group and others alike, thus calling on leaders to remain accountable and ensure that PDM funds reach the intended beneficiaries.

Wakiso District, with its 147 parishes and 363 villages, offers a critical testing ground for the success of PDM.