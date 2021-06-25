National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said by consistently promoting Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni is preparing his son to seize power once his reign ends.

Commenting on the latest changes in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership on Friday, Bobi Wine said Museveni appointed Lt Gen Muhoozi as Commander Land Forces and Lt Gen Peter Elwelu as Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) well knowing that occupiers of such positions usually end up as overall Commanders of the army.

“Muhoozi’s appointment is consistent with reports that he is being groomed to seize power once Museveni’s reign ends, similar to what dictators elsewhere on the African continent including Gaddafi-era Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Chad and Bashir-era Sudan attempted to do but with little success,” Bobi Wine said in a Facebook statement.

” You may recall how Muhoozi promised to “beat very badly” his father’s opponents in the 2021 elections.As commander of their private army the SFC, Muhoozi has been supervising the massive abduction, torture and murder of supporters of the National Unity Platform, many of whom have since passed on. Gen. Museveni recently admitted that SFC under his son were behind these gruesome crimes.”

The former presidential candidate also asserted that the appointed Lt Gen Elwelu, portends a worse phase of terror against the political opposition led by the military who are increasingly playing an oversized role in the suppression of political dissent in Uganda.

“Elwelu struck infamy when he commanded the 2016 massacre of hundreds of people (including women and children) in Kasese who were opposed to Gen. Museveni’s rule. He is being rewarded for a job well done, but also to strike further fear into those who oppose his master.

“Nevertheless, fellow citizens, these appointments should not surprise us because we all saw them coming — every dying horse is entitled to its final kicks. Like history has always proven, there is no amount of preparation a dictator may make that can save them from their ultimate fate. So long as we remain united and maintain our resistance to dictatorship, Uganda Shall SOON BE LIBERATED.”

