As the country continues to grapple with the spike in Covid-19 infections, the Health system seems particularly overwhelmed.

Both Private and public health units are charging insane figures to extend Covid-19 related services, with a single day care in an intensive Care unit going for as much as Shs5 million at some facilities.

The oxygen crisis alone, caused by an ever increasing demand brought about by ever increasing hospital admissions has neither helped the situation.

The situation at hand clearly qualifies to be called a crisis.

Under the circumstances thus, it’s worthy noting that there is a health unit in the country treating victims of the dreaded pandemic disease for just peanuts!

At St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu district, Northern Uganda, one is assured of full treatment after paying a mere Shs5,5000!

Of this, Shs5,000 is for consultation and the Shs50,000 flat rate for the rest of the treatment throughout the admission period.

A private non profit clinic, ” to guarantee affordable medical services, especially to the needy” is the mission at Lacor.

Equiped with up-to-date state of the art medical equipments and experienced quality staff, the facility handles a wide range of cases ranging from simple emergencies to very complex ones.

Accident and emergency service, administration of general, regional or spinal anaesthesia, AIDS, antenatal care, Caesarean Section, Cardiac disease and diabetes treatment in pregnancy,

Cervical cancer screening are some of the cases handled at Lacor.

They also operate a fully fledged Intensive Care and isolation Units alongside quality laboratory services. They also carry out major theater operations, among others.

Last week, State House, through Anti Corruption unit Chief Maj. Edith Nakalema sought to intervene by reigning in on medical centers charging exorbitantly in Covid-19 treatment costs. The intervention however seem to be delivering little, since the charges are still high in most facilities.

