The police in Nsangi are investigating a double murder and attempted suicide that took place on Friday 14/05/2021 at Kasenge, Kikajjo, Nakilama in Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

It is alleged that at around 4am Shaban Musisi attempted to rape his house help , Scovia Abed, 15 years old and in the process, Scovia made an alarm that attracted, Ruth Nakazi, 40, the suspect’s wife.

According To Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspect out of anger held a hammer and hit the wife several times until she died and later turning it to Scovia. The housemaid also succumbed to the injuries.

“After the incident , the suspect fled to the nearby bush, but he was later arrested by the community members.It is suspected that he had taken poison before he was arrested which has affected his health. He currently in a critical condition,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Friday.

” A bottle containing suspected poison has been recovered in his house and subsequently forwarded to Government Analytical Laboratory for analysis. The hammer used has recovered and taken as an exhibit.”

Owoyesigyire also noted that the two bodies have been conveyed to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem.

” The suspect is currently admitted at Mulago Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for suspected poisoning.

However, police have been deployed on the bedside to guard.”

