Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has told President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni that swearing-in doesn’t mean he cannot be overthrown.

President Museveni was sworn in for his sixth term as President of Uganda on Wednesday.

After swearing-in, he promised to work with people and exhorted Africans to unite and build capacity and, where necessary, confront the West’s meddling and aggression on the continent militarily.

However, Mirundi, a controversial political analyst on Friday through a local Youtube Channel- TMO said by making an oath is not a confirmatory signature that Museveni has everything under control as long as he has not settled some serious matters within his family and the country at large.

“Swearing-in had to take place but we have seen several examples where presidents lose power shortly after their inaugurations. In Romania, there was a revolution about 30 days after the swearing-in. In Sudan, it’s the same story therefore being sworn-in is not a guarantee that everything will be fine as long as the country is divided right from the first family,” the veteran journalist said.

“Currently Museveni is handling three issues at ago. He is aware that the Odrek Rwabogo team and some members of his family have undermined the government’s service delivery because they created a fellowship deliberately to fight service delivery. So Museveni must tackle this issue and re-invent himself.”

Mirundi further added that the only thing Museveni should do is to re-establish himself by embarking on the fight against corruption.

“He must fight corruption not depending on a tainted person like Nakalema. He must also be responsive to people living on the shores of Lake Victoria whose property has been destroyed by his army. Museveni must also know that here in Buganda people want him to protect the informal sector, he must not leave it to these goons in his cabinet.”

