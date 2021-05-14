Singer Hajarah Namukwaya aka Spice Diana has opened up on her close relationship with her manager Roger Lubega.

Roger took over as Diana’s manager in 2016 and arguably this duo has the closest artist-manager relationship, something that has made it possible for them to register huge growth and success for the past five years.

However, their closeness has also left rumours that they have a secret intimate relationship, but the duo has always come out to deny the allegations.

But as she celebrated his birthday on Friday, Diana poured her heart out as she thanked Roger for doing the impossible to build her into the star she is currently.

“I have never walked a journey so real, so developmental, so fun, thank you for sacrificing, having sleepless nights, tiresome days for the Spice Diana brand for the past 5 years. I prayed for a manager like you in 2016 and god answered my prayer,” she posted on Facebook.

Diana further poured cold water on their secret romance rumours, saying that Roger has been a father, a brother, best friend, business partner who changed her life for the best.

“Thank you for changing my life and my career. You have pushed me to work hard, reminded me of who I am, where I have come from and where I am heading to… thank you so much for everything, praying to God to give you more life and grant you your heart desires.”

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE