Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP)-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya a few days ago was taken to court for allegedly forging academic documents which facilitated his nomination and subsequent election as a legislator.

Ssegirinya was sued by his political rival Sulaiman Kidandala.

In his election petition, Kindandala is seeking to nullify Ssegirinya’s election for lack of Ordinary and Advanced Level papers- the requisite minimum academic qualification for one to contest as an MP.

According to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school, not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,” he noted.”

However, Ssegirinya on Friday dismissed allegations that he lacks academic qualifications for the position.

Ssegirinya claimed those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.

“I am very clever, I have my papers and would have put them out already, but I know those accusing me have no evidence so I am waiting for them to show their evidence, then I will also reveal mine,” Ssegirinya said in a video shared on social media.

“They want me to put out my papers then they use them against me. I am very alert, and will not fall for their game. They have done so many things but have failed because I am not an easy person.”

To show that indeed he has what it takes to sit in the MP office, the National Unity Platform (NUP) member revealed that he did not only stop in Senior Six but also went to University.

To prove this, Ssegirinya shared photos of of his fellow University of Amsterdam alumni.