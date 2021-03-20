Triplets Ghetto Kids have blamed their loss in the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) to fellow artistes who denied them support.

This dance group was recently nominated in the KCA for Favourite African Social Media Star, but unluckily they lost the award to Nigeria’s child YouTube comedienne Emmanuelle.

Speaking during an interview with Spark TV’s Live Wire show on Friday, Ghetto Kids together with their manager Dauda Kavuma said that they had all chances to bring the award home but their fellow artistes neglected them.

Kavuma stated that most Nigerian entertainers stood by Emmanuelle’s side and posted her all the time to rally more votes, but for their case, just a few Ugandan entertainers bothered to support them.

“We didn’t win this award because we lacked support from our entertainment industry, the artists failed to support us enough. A few people posted about our nomination, but if they had supported and posted us, it would have been easy because voting was mainly happening on twitter,” Kavuma said.

He added that the bad habit of local stars neglecting one another is costing the entertainment industry as a whole, that’s why all good things like Grammy Awards, Nickelodeon awards among others are going to Nigerians who know how to support their own.