Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s new girlfriend, Susan Makula Nantaba, has started a foundation known as ‘Church Girl’ with the main aim of guiding young women on good practices of marriage.

The foundation will also help in instilling good morals among the girl child.

During its launch over the weekend, Pastor Bugingo said it was Susan’s down to earth character that pushed them to start the organization. He said he was very optimistic that his fiancé will fulfill Church Girl’s objectives.

“Susan is well mannered and I’m sure she will be able to counsel and guide young women on marriage issues,” the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher told his followers on Sunday.

Adding, “I’m so proud of Susan, she is so intelligent and she is the reason why I look this good.”

Bugingo further told his followers that with Susan by his side, he does not regret dumping his estranged wife, Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

“She has contributed a lot to the growth of this Church,” he asserted.

Teddy speaks out:

During an interview with Bukedde newspaper on Tuesday, Teddy said Bugingo is just love-blinded to the extent of claim that Susan has contributed to the growth of HPMI.

She said her ‘co-wife’ is just a prostitute who goes around snatching people’s husbands.

“Sincerely, what has that prostitute contributed to his Church? The Church is still in the same dusty place and the followers still sit in tents. For me I see nothing,” Teddy fumed.

On the issue of Bugingo starting a foundation for Susan, Teddy said, “Which normal person can even go for guidance about marriage in that organization when the proprietor is well known as a man snatcher who goes around sleeping with people’s husbands?”

Since May 2019, Teddy has been having family issues with Bugingo and apparently the latter is demanding for a divorce [case already in court] alleging that he can no longer stay with her.

He accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land as well as trying to kill him.

“I have tried to always keep quiet to respect Teddy but she is playing the sympathy card too much. She says she has been with me for 29 years through thick and thin. But how come she doesn’t talk about her haemorrhage (fistula). My wife bled for 10 years. Every single day, I bought cotton since pads could no longer contain her flow. I didn’t have sex for those 10 years. I didn’t even cheat. How come I didn’t get another woman in those years? Surely people must know that if I were to leave, it would have been then. I have been patient, I have tried all my best to make this thing work. Let her stop claiming she is the one who tried her best,” Bugingo said.

Teddy has since denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband has no valid issues as to why he is divorcing her.

In October last year, Bugingo proposed to Susan.

She is currently pregnant.

Susan is an employee of Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating in 2016 behind Teddy’s back.