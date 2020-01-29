Professor Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor of Makerere University on Monday advised Ugandans to choose reconciliation for peace and development to prevail.

Suruma, in his emotional eulogy at Rugarama Cathedral tearfully said Christianity is very much centered on reconciliation that he chose to bury past differences with his late brother for Christ, peace and development.

“Reconciliation brings your life closer to peace and to Christ. That’s what I have learnt since I gave my life to Christ many years ago,” Chancellor Suruma was quoted.

‘When I lost my brother Byarugaba, I became very weak. Now that Balaba is gone, you can imagine how weaker I have become. Now I have remained an only child after the rest of the eight are gone,” Professor Suruma said.

Eng. Ezekiel Balaba died on Friday evening due to acute hypertension at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

He was aged 91 years.

He will be remembered as the first Ugandan mining engineer.

He was the first mayor of Kabale Municipality, started Kabale Secondary School and was among the founders of Kabale University.

Suruma described his brother as a model who shaped entrepreneurship in their family.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minster, who was represented by Minister Mwesigye Rukutana thanked the late engineer for serving the country selflessly. He described him as a great elder, mentor and a patriot who touched very many lives in the country.

Amama Mbabazi, the former Ugandan Prime Minister described the late Balaba as a great patriot who lived well his life.

Tumusiime Emmanuel Mutebile, the governor Bank of Uganda saluted the late for his visionary leadership mostly in the Kigezi sub region.

The Bishop of the diocese of Kigezi, Rt.Rev.George Bagamuhumda in his sermon called on Christians to invest their lives in Jesus Christ.

“Among the investments you make while still living, invest your life in Christ to Jesus Christ because he is the judge of the living and the dead,” Bagamuhunda said.

The body of the late Balaba was buried in his home in Rwakaraba, Kabale municipality on Monday afternoon.