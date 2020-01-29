Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, the estranged wife of House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has narrated how her marriage started to fall apart.

After staying married for over 29 years, in 2019 Pastor Bugingo went public to confess that he had dumped his longtime wife Naluswa for his Salt Media employee Suzan Makula.

But during an interview on Top television with Pastor Jackson and Eve Senyonga of Christian Life Church, Bwaise, Naluswa narrated that before their marriage breakup rumors went viral, she received many indicators of her husband’s infidelities but chose not to take them seriously.

Naluswa claimed that when Makula ‘entered’ her husband’s life, things started to change, as Bugingo became too busy to dine or even pray with his family, for he was always very busy handling church and Salt Media issues.

“Martin, a son of Pastor Sserwadda was the first to know that my husband was cheating on me with Makula. He shared details all over WhatsApp, and I personally saw the recordings but I choose to disregard them after my husband telling me that Martin was trying to destroy our marriage,” she said.

She claimed that in 2016, things turned worse when she went for a maternity leave to give birth to their last born, only to come back to find that her Salt Media office which was next to her husband’s was already replaced.

“They first took over my office at Salt media, I had gone for a maternity leave for our last born child and when I came back at the office, I found when they had turned my office into the studio’s control room, it looked so suspicious given the rumors which were all around but I just took it for granted,” Naluswa said.

But after news of Bugingo-Makula relationship became public, Naluswa was kicked out of Salt Media and HPMI. She recently started her own church ministry at Bat Valley Theater, since it’s the same place where they (Bugingo’s) started HPMI in the first place before shifting it to Bwaise.

However, Naluswa still claims that she loves her husband and ready to take him back if he ever changes his minds.