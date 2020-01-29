It’s almost two years ever since Ugandans woke up to the sad news of the death of singer, songwriter Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio.

Born on January 25, 1985, Radio died on February 1, 2018 at Case Hospital Kampala, after succumbing a blow on the head at an infamous Entebbe based night hangout, De Bar.

The singer started his music career as a solo singer before partnering with Weasel Manizo in 2007 to form a duo dubbed Radio and Weasel (Goodlife).

He is credited for having recorded over 100 chart topping songs on top of writing a myriad others for other singers.

Because of his melodious voice, mature lyrics, and art, Radio was and is still one of the biggest music icon and an inspiration to many people.

Here are some events that made news after Radio’s death.

Weasel compromised

Weasel, the remaining half of Goodlyfe has been struggling musically after the death of his music partner. After working for over 10 years together, it’s not surprising that Weasel is facing it rough as a solo artiste. But that aside, we can’t forget how Radio’s family put him on the spot for stealing and selling Radio’s music without their consent.

To make matters worse for Weasel, Radio’s family took legal action and reported him to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was forced to desist from singing or releasing any song that was done by Radio.

Chagga and Washington compromised

Radio’s family have made a lot of headlines these past two years. And Just like Weasel, Chagga and Washington were also brought to book for stealing and leaking Radio’s music. Chagga was Goodlyfe’s longtime manager while Washington was their official producer.

While appearing before CID officers, Chagga claimed that by the time Radio died, he was already thrown him out of Goodlyfe team so he had no access to the music. Washington on the other hand said that Radio’s music demos were always put on the singer’s phone, and the person who was in possession of this phone was the one responsible for leaking the singer’s music not him.

Radio’s mother-Lilian Mbabazi clash

Radio’s mother Jane Kasubo once claimed that she is battling with people who steal his son’s music to secure her grand children’s future. She said that her son’s three children were left with no one to help and some ‘heartless’ people are stealing the little which was left for them.

Commenting about the matter, Lilian Mbabazi, who mothers two of Radio’s children came public and said that her children have never gone without food, they study in good international school and everything about them is just great. The public was only left with a lot to comment and conclude for them selves.

King Saha ‘steals’ Radio’s music

King Saha had spent almost two years struggling to get a hit song but coincidentally just after Radio’s death, Saha who was seemingly too close to Weasel released classic love ballads like Biri Biri, Bambi, Mpa Love where he featured Weasel. Before we knew it, sources within team Radio and Weasel spread a rumor that Saha was stealing Radio’s demos.

In his defense Saha claimed that he is also a good song writer just like Radio and even bragged about being the brain behind most of Jose Chameleone’s hit songs. However, Chameleone wasn’t ready to let Saha take his credit as he rushed on social media and said that Saha has never penned down any song for him thus giving him in for a social media beating.

Doreen Mwima child

Just after the death of Radio, a former Miss Uganda Dora Mwima surprised social media by claiming that her first born child was Radio’s son. Mwima claimed that she got pregnant when she was still reigning Miss Uganda in 2008, and that on several occasions, she tried to tell Radio about this child but failed.

Mwima said that she didn’t come out to break the news immediately after Radio’s death because she was scared of public criticisms. However this didn’t stop her from receiving a black lash from Radio’s fans.

Troy Wamala arrested

On October 31, 2019, Radio’s family and friends got a smile on their faces after the Entebbe High Court convicted and charged Troy with manslaughter, and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Troy was the main suspect in the death of Radio, and though Radio’s family wasn’t satisfied with the 13 years sentence, Court said that they couldn’t charge Troy with murder because prosecution failed to convince that he had intentions of commenting the crime.