President Yoweri Museveni has assured Ugandans that the East African country will play its part in normalizing its relations with Rwanda.

In his message to Ugandans on December 31, 2019, Museveni said he received Ambassador Adonia Ayebare who had gone as his special envoy to President Paul Kagame to discuss the tensions between the two countries and that the meeting was fruitful.

“Ambassador Ayebare was well received by H.E Paul Kagame and they had very fruitful discussions. Soon, the two sides will be taking decisive actions to end the tension,” said Museveni.

“Uganda, I can guarantee, will do its share of the normalization of the relations between our two countries. I salute H.E Kagame, the brotherly people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda.”

Museveni over the weekend sent a special envoy to Kigali, Rwanda to deliver a message to Kagame regarding the tensions between the two East African countries.

According to Uganda High Commission Kigali, the successful meeting took place on Sunday.

“This evening at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador & permanent representative of Uganda to the U.N Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni’s Special Envoy, who traveled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries’ relationship,” the Commission communicated through their official social media pages.

The Rwandan Presidency also took it on twitter to confirm the development.

“President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni’s Special Envoy, who travelled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries’ relationship.”

Both parties didn’t disclose the particulars of what was discussed.

The meeting followed the recent unsuccessful engagement between the two countries that took place in Kampala. Officials from both countries referred the matters to Presidents Museveni and Kagame to handle after they failed.

Uganda and Rwanda have seen months of tensions with the two neighbors accusing each other of espionage, political killings and attacks on trade. This saw the closure of the Rwanda-Uganda border in February.

Museveni and Kagame signed an agreement in Angola in August aimed at ending the long-standing conflict.

The dispute between the two countries is feared to threaten the stability of the East African Region as well as economic integration.