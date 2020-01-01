The Ntungamo District Kadhi Sheikh Swalleh Kashangirwe has challenged young men to stop the habit of marrying to get quick wealth from their wives.

Sheikh Kashangirwe expressed the concern that most young men these days marry educated and employed women with an intention of encroaching on their meager salaries something saying that it should be stopped if they are to save the collapsing marriages in the country.

He noted that this has forced young generation to go into the marriage institution without preparations and consultations to know each others norms, belief and religion.

Sheikh Kashangirwe urged young men who are intending to get married to first get prepared and work hard for their future families saying that the woman’s needs depend on man.

He made remarks last week at Ntungamo District Main Mosque during the wedding of Hamidu Byamugisha Kigongo the former Kajara county MP aspirant and his wife Dr. Kauthalar Natukunda the daughter to Col. Hajji Twaha Kanyoma.

Sheikh Kashangirwe added that men are the sureties of their wives and they should play their roles diligently.

He praised Kigongo for taking time rather than rushing for marriage at tender age before he accumulates wealth to sustain his wife Dr. Kauthalar Natukunda and the family.

Later, Kigongo and his wife Dr. Natukunda hosted their guests at his ancestral home in Kyaruhuuga Nyamunuuka Town council Kajara County.

The Kajara county MP Timuzigu Micheal Kamugisha congratulated his former challenger in 2016 general elections Kigongo upon getting married asking them to love, respect and complement each other for a happily marriage.

Timuzigu also advised young generation to wait until their dream comes true to walk down the aisle but not rushing into marriage.

Hamidu Byamugisha Kigongo commended the people of Kajara County for the support towards the successful of their wedding.