At least 300 NRM delegates and well-wishers of the ruling party on Monday afternoon voted unanimously in support of voting by lining up.

NRM party leadership in Kabale had organized the 4th delegates’ conference in the country at Kigezi College Butobere secondary school grounds in Kabale Municipality when the proposal was endorsed.

The NRM party leaders will hold a national delegates conference at Mandera National stadium, Nambole in late January next year and they will discuss over the matter.

Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the NRM deputy treasurer speaking at the function said they would amend the NRM party constitution such that NRM primary elections are voted by lining up.

Once amended, NRM voters will be lining up behind the candidates, their representatives, portraits and symbols of candidates.

Ruhakana Rugunda, the prime minister of Uganda attending the function described voting by lining as the cheapest and the most transparent.

“This as a very cheap and transparent mode, as it only requires human resource and logistical expenses cost.”

Rugunda stressed that it if one supports candidate, there would be no reason as to why he or she would be shy to line against his or her back.

Ugandans recently voted by lining when electing local council one chairpersons in 2018 following amendments to the Local Government act in 2015.

Parliament had passed the amendment to provide for lining up in a bid to cut down the costs for conducting the LC 1 and LC 2 elections.

The Kabale NRM delegates conference was organized by Minister David Bahati, the district NRM chairman.