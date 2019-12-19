The murder trial of Brian Bagyenda has been pushed to 2020 following the sickness of Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi.

Brian is a son of Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, the director of Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Bagyenda, 29 a pharmacist together with Innocent Bainomugisha a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual worker all residents of Kimwanyi Zone Luzira Nakawa Division are accused of murdering Enid Twijukye,22 in 2018 who was a student of Ndejje University.

Twijukye was a girlfriend to Bagyenda and it’s alleged the murder was committed at his home in Luzira.

While in court, Bagyenda confessed to have killed Twijukye before requesting for a plea bargain. However, the plea fell short since he failed to reach an agreement with the state.

Plea bargain is a justice system where an accused admits the alleged offence and in return is handed a lenient sentence on conviction.

Justice Kawumi was supposed to handle the case today Thursday however, it was revealed that he was sick therefore, another date for the hearing would be communicated.

According to the Prosecution, the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was recovered later by police. The prosecution side also said there are 18 witnesses who are ready to testify against the suspect.